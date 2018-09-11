Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced schedule for election on a general seat of the Senate vacated by the incumbent governor of Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar. According to the details, election will be held in the provincial assembly building, Lahore on October 3. The process of filing nomination papers will begin today (Tuesday) which will continue till Wednesday, while last date for withdrawal of candidature will be 25th September.–STAFF REPORTER