SIALKOT - A school girl was kidnapped, gang-raped and blackmailed by two accused for five months in Daska city.

According to the FIR, Aadil Irfan and Safiyan kidnapped Madeeha (16), a 9th class student of a local government school, on April 07, 2018 near her school. The accused raped her at gunpoint, made her porn videos, and then released her. Later, they started blackmailing her by threatening to upload the porn videos on the social media. The accused along with their other accomplices also kept gang raping her at different times.

They also took Rs1 million from her at time and again and gold ornaments weighing 20 tolas by black mailing her. The FIR revealed that the accused kept the victim raping and blackmailing for five months.

On the report of Inayat Ullah, the grandfather of victim Madeeha, the Daska City police registered the case (733/2018) under section 376 II PPC against Aadil Irfan, Safiyan and Adeel with no arrest so far.

Moreover, two armed persons forcibly kidnapped a young girl Shafia Bibi (19) at gunpoint from her house in Daska Kalan. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot will soon launch seven new PhD programmes for the students. Vice Chancellor Dr. Farhat Saleemi told the newsmen that at present GCWU Sialkot was offering the three PhD programmes and now it will start soon seven more PhD programmes.

SHORTAGE: Venders have created artificial shortage of the stamp papers of Rs20 and R100 in local courts in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

The authorized venders were selling the stamp papers on inflated rates. They are selling stamp paper of Rs100 at the rate of Rs150 and stamp paper of Rs200 at the inflated rate of Rs270 per paper. The commuters were facing great ordeal in getting the required stamp papers from the local courts.

The perturbed people expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu to look into the matter in the larger public interest.

The citizens of Hafizabad have expressed their grave concern over the insanitary conditions prevailing in the city.

The worst hit areas are Siraj Gunj, Bijli Mohallah, Teachers Colony, Mohallah Dhabwala, Akhtar Town, Rehmatabad, Garhi Awan, Kashmir Nagar, Misri Mohallah, Peer Kalay Shah, Mohallah Hussainpura, Jalalpur road, Post Office road, Mohallah Sherpura.

They called upon the DC to order the civic authorities to take prompt measures to ensure smooth functioning of sewerage system and desilting of open drains without further delay to relieve the citizens from foul smell emanating from the open drains and choked sewerage. They also appealed to remove piles of filth and garbage dumped in the city which present ugly atmosphere.

Ijaz Ahmad Butt has been appointed as SHO City, Istiaq Ahmad Khan SHO Saddar Hafizabad, Ghulam Ahmad (GM) as SHO Kassoki, Mahmood Butt as SHO Kassesay and Syed Munawar Shah as SHO city Pindi Bhattian by the DPO Hafizabad.