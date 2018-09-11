Share:

SARGODHA - A science festival has been arranged at Islamic Alta Vista High School Sargodha in which students demonstrated their skills.

Their parents and people from academic science and civic circles visited the science festival. They admired the fabulous work of the students. They also praised the school principal for the grooming of students and highlighting their abilities. Meanwhile, various sorts of electronic devices such revolving earth, solar system, human physical dynamic system, pinhole camera, green house affects, human teeth, working and moving models of insects and birds were also displayed in the scientific exhibition which attracted the audience.