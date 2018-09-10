Share:

Islamabad-Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Monday decided to lead cleaning of Nullahs drive in federal capital in collaboration of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The committee met here at Parliament Lodges under Senator Sitara Ayaz, chairperson of the committee. Members of the Committee including Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gul Bushra and Senator Samina Saeed also attended the meeting.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam, Secretary Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan and senior officials of the ministry and MCI were also present on the occasion. Sitara Ayaz expressed displeasure over MCI’s poor response on the recommendation of cleaning Nullahs of the city.

She said that despite clear directors, MCI failed to conduct any cleaning drive of these garbage dumped nullahs which creating health hazards for people of the capital city.

The officials of MCI said that they did not have enough staff and required machinery to conduct the cleaning drive in such a short time. However, the committee directed MCI to start a cleaning campaign and said that its members would join this drive.

The committee also directed MCI to devise a mechanism for cleaning all the garbage dumped in the nullahs . Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Senior officials of ministry briefed the committee about the Climate Change Authority to be established by the ministry of Climate Change. They informed the committee that the Climate Change Act, 2017 provided the establishment of the Climate Change Council, Climate Change Fund and Climate Change Authority. They further said that the creation of the whole structure under the Act, 2017 depended on the functioning of Climate Change Authority. Malik Amin Aslam also informed the committee that September 2 campaign “Plant for Pakistan” was successfully held nationwide. He said that more than 2 million saplings were planted across the country. He said that World Economic Forum also acknowledged the campaign through a short documentary. The committee also announced that they would hold a meeting in the provincial capital of Balochistan to discuss the issues related to environment and climate change. The committee was informed that there was no crushing of plants in any residential areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) at present.