Share:

Islamabad-Energy experts at the 4th international conference on power generation systems and renewable energy technologies underlined the need for exploiting indigenous and renewable energy (RE) resources and stop relying solely on fossil fuels.

The three day conference is organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) which commenced on Monday here at Faisal Masjid campus. Experts, Researchers and academicians discussed topics such as ocean energy and hydro power generation, fossil fuels power generation system and technologies and renewable energy systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Sadqat Ali Abbasi said that the incumbent government was keen to have a linkage between academia and the relevant ministries. He maintained that research will be the top priority and projects relevant to the needs of society will be encouraged. He also talked about his student life at IIUI and paid rich tributes to the mother intuition. He assured every possible support to all the disciples of the university.

Former Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Ansar Parvez said that energy needs should be met in a way that resources of the future generations should not be compromised. He discussed accidents across the world that happened in nuclear plants and also elaborated misconceptions about risk factors, while he also elaborated usage and impact of using hydro wind and solar power energy resources. He maintained that all resources should be used with a balance and pressure must not be shifted on a single resource at a stretch. He urged that renewable energy technologies and resources were the need of hour.

“We will have to find indigenous solutions to the indigenous problems” said Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI Rector. He said Pakistan was facing an acute shortage of energy and relevant institutions must mull over utilizing 800 Kilometre coastal belt, nuclear power resources, ample sun shine across the year. He maintained that focus on fossil fuels and ignoring renewable energy resources was not a prudent strategy. While urging for research based development, Dr Masoom said that IIUI had built a state of the art centre for advanced electronics and photovoltaic engineering with the collaboration of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) which he said will be a platform for initiating solar power projects with an exquisite feasibility and research.

President, IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that the Muslim world must focus on usage of contemporary technologies and should utilize their resources for the betterment of Muslims across the world. He maintained that IIUI has a vision to provide solutions to contemporary problems and the university’s present efforts through linkages with IDB and Saudi universities were a part of such intentions. He vowed that such musters of experts to address the main issues of Pakistan and Muslim world would be doubled to find perfect solutions to the problems.