Share:

MITHI - Association of Special Persons Badin staged a protest for disabled employment quota in front of Badin Press Club on Monday.

The protest was led by Muhammad Sadique, Muhammad Hanif, Abdul Rauf, Mir Muhammad, Shabir and others.

While talking to the media the protestors said they were protesting long but government was neglecting them and elected representatives were paying no heed to justify.

They said they were deprived of disabled quota in democratic government. They further said due to unemployment their families were sustaining starvation.

They appealed to prime minister, chief minister of Sindh and other high ups for implementation of five percent disabled quota.

TRAINING WORKSHOP

Thar needs introduction of drought and climate change resilient crops and tress so as to meet the growing needs of food and financial benefits of small land holders of Thar desert.

This was demanded by the participants of a training workshop for farmers and community activists under the aegis of Sustainable Land Management (SLMP-II), Ministry of Climate Change, and UNDP here on Monday. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Sindh region.

The farmers were invited for knowledge building on the importance and challenges regarding the sustainable land management highlighting needful actions at grassroots and government levels.

The SLMP training consultant Akbar Ali sensitised the farmers and community activists for the best practices of sustainable land management including the need based and efficient use of agriculture land where there was less rainfall and the new technologies introduced.

The participants highlighted the issue of water shortage and non-availability of small land holder friendly agriculture policy in Sindh. The participants demanded integrated agriculture policy of Sindh with focus on Thar drought and climate change impacts.

They also shared and highlighted the issue of drought in Thar since 2013, which according to them, the desert region witnessed below-average crop production and losses of livestock, which had worsened the already food insecurity and starvation situation in They also deplored the fact Tharis were facing grave hardships the issue of clean water due to prolonged calamity in form of no or erratic rainfall.

The SLMP official also spoke with the small land holders and the community activists for the support through the interventions of SLMP-II.

He shared with the participants about various aspects of the SLMP programme and significance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).