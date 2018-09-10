Share:

It is extremely annoying on the part of Pakistani mobile companies for sending dozens of spam messages every day. Most of these messages are totally useless, and do not do anything but annoy the customers. Not only the mobile operators, different brands through marketing agencies are also sending messages to market their products. These messages are sometimes helpful, but most of the time only clutter the phones inbox. A lot of time is wasting in reading all these texts while one is busy with one’s work. The people are not able to sleep comfortably at night due to the continuous bombardment of these spam messages at night.

Therefore, I humbly request the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to kindly take action against this spamming by the network companies and chalk out certain rules to limit such messages.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 24.