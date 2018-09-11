Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has decided to prepare a comprehensive summary based on the recommendations sought from members of the committee, experts and stakeholders to bring reforms in different departments working under Ministry of Science and Technology.

This comprehensive document will be prepared with inclusion of inputs from all the relevant stakeholders and will be submitted to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for approval, revealed Chairman of the committee, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad during a meeting held here Monday.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad while chairing the meeting said the committee will first visit all the departments of the ministry one by one, receive briefing from the heads about the issues hindering the development and progress of the department and then prepare the said summary. He observed that science and technology departments faced neglect during the last many years and revitalization of these departments on urgent basis is indispensable for the progress of the country as well as competing internationally.

He said the summary will cover all aspects of science and technology development from primary up to higher level, clear short term and long term targets for transformation of the departments considering the aspects of research and innovation and inputs from the experts.

The committee also decided to write a letter to Prime Minister for increasing budget of Ministry of Science and Technology.

Mushtaq Ahmad said budget allocated for any department actually reflect the seriousness and priorities of the government toward that particular sector.

He proposed that the budget for this ministry should be at least between two to four percent of GDP.

He also stressed the need to take strict actions against mismanagement and corruption, if someone is found guilty to create an example.

The committee also decided that a cabinet committee on science and technology should also be formed.

The chairman said, “We have a lot of potential and talent in form of a bulk of youth, dedicated people, researchers and spirit. We have to work with a missionary and national zeal and enthusiasm for betterment of our country”.

The heads of different departments including Pakistan Engineering Council, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and others gave detailed briefing to the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators including Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Gianchand, Faisal Javed, Nuzhat Sadiq and Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah while head of departments, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Yasmeen Masood and Additional Secretary, Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik.