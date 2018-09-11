Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The District Education Authority CEO directed the girl schools' headmistresses to build more than one dozen toilets in each school from non salary budget.

During his visits to girl schools, the schools heads were disappointed over the direction from newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Maqbool Ahmad Shakar verbally. Requesting anonymity, they said that it was the duty of Building Department. The heads pointed out that it was only done after issuing NOC from the department.

They said the CEO paid certain visits only to girls' schools instead in boys' schools and used insulting words not only with heads but also with the lady teachers.

It is pertinent to mention that the former district monitoring officer (DMO) was also changed by the higher authority of education department on harassing a lady teacher after conducting an inquiry. The female schools heads pointed out that during his visit the CEO did not write the log book himself rather asked school head to write it and provide it for him in his office personally.

The schools head asked the higher authority of education department to take notice so that she could focus their attention to deliver quality education. When contacted, the CEO was not available in his office.