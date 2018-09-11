Share:

SADIQABAD - A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] planted as many as 500 saplings at New General Bus Stand, Sadiqabad under the tree plantation drive initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days ago.

Talking to media, PTI leader Khadim Hussain vowed to plant thousands of saplings in and around Sadiqabad under the prime minister's tree plantation campaign. He pointed out that Green Pakistan was need of the hour, for trees not only reduce pollution in the environment but also provide shade to all living beings. He pledged successful completion of the prime minister's tree plantation drive in Sadiqabad.

On the other hand, the process of turning the roadside belts on Highways into green has been initiated on the orders of Patrolling Police high-ups. The process was initiated with plantation of a sapling near Bhara Machka patrolling check-post. Check-Post in-charge Assistant Sub Inspector Imtiaz told the media that the campaign was initiated to contribute to the countrywide tree plantation drive to overcome environmental pollution.