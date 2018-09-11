Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrant of the main suspect, Tariq Rahim, former SHO in the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in Intezar murder case.

ATC conducted hearing of the case pertaining murder of Intezar Ahmed, a college student who was allegedly killed by personnel of the ACLC in posh area of Karachi.

The court expressed annoyance over the investigation officer’s failure to produce or arrest the main suspect Tariq Rahim, former ACLC SHO, the investigation officer submitted that the police had conducted several raids to arrest him but failed to do so, he added that the suspected has gone underground after his pre-arrest bail was dismissed.

The bail applications of the accused were dismissed from the trail court as well as from the Sindh High Court.

The judge issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the accused upon receiving the investigation officer’s response, the judge ordered his production in the court on the next date of hearing, fixed at September 25.

The court also directed the investigation officer to ensure producing the prosecution evidences, as it is yet to hear evidence from around 28 witnesses.

As many as eight officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) have been booked in the Intizar murder case.

Earlier, the trail court had indicted the accused in the case, however, all the accused have denied the charges brought against them and pleaded not guilty. The accused included, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Raheem, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Danial, Bilal and Shahid.

According to the prosecution, Intizar Ahmed was killed when the ACLC officials opened fire at his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14. Two accused Bilal and Daniyal opened fire on him. His death was caused by the bullet which was fired from Bilal’s weapons.

On the other side, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the murder of Malaysia-returned student Intezar, failed to find a motive behind the killing and termed it as a ‘cold-blooded, rash and negligent’ act by plainclothes police officials.

The final report by investigation team cleared former ACLC chief SSP Muqaddas Haider and others accused by the victim’s father, including Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Inspector Amir Hameed, his brother Sohail, niece Mahrukh Sohail and the victim’s friend Madiha Kiyani.