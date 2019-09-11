Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced holding the by-election in PS-11 Larkana constituency of Sindh Assembly on October 17.

According to the schedule announced by ECP, the candidates could submit their nomination papers for the by-election from 13 to 15 September, according to the schedule.

However, the list of the candidates will be displayed on September 15.

Earlier in August, the Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The bench had disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets and directed the ECP to issue schedule for re-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency.

Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged the election of the GDA member.