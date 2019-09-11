Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday asserted that bargaining on Kashmir won’t be accepted whereas ‘selected’ leaders are making perpetual mistakes on the Kashmir issue.

Taking to media in Jamshoro, he expressed that the government is adopting undemocratic attitude on the Kashmir matter. He added that PPP has fought against dictators in every age. “No Pakistani will tolerate any mistake on the Kashmir issue”, he continued.

He went on to say that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto expressed that he can’t mistake on Kashmir even in his sleep whereas the ‘selected’ representatives on Kashmir are making mistakes continuously while the whole valley has been turned into a prison. “If it was our government, the prime minister would have been concerned with the entire Pakistan and the voice of Kashmiris would have reached the world”, he added.

The PPP Chairman asserted that India made a historic attack on the valley while PM Imran Khan is taking u-turn on every declaration.

The scion of the Bhutto dynasty said that the current government does not have the capability to handle the economy of the country and murdering the people financially. He even added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ‘Clean Karachi’ initiative picked the garbage from one place and threw it to another instead of cleaning the metropolis.

Bilawal Bhutto demanded to be a part of the National Finance Committee (NFC) to solve the problems of the masses. “We don’t fear the arrest and ready to face every sort of oppression for our people”, he added. He also said that despite being in the opposition in the past, they did not attend any protest.

The PPP Chairman expressed that they just have one policy in the sit-in while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will provide moral support in the protest.