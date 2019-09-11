Share:

Pakistan has briefed technical team of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the steps it has taken to curb terror financing and money laundering.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, who led a 15 member Pakistani delegation at Bangkok, said talks were held with FATF s technical team.

He said the FATF was briefed on the four-month performance, adding that Islamabad has achieved targets during the last four to five months.

The minister said the technical team would compile a report based on Pakistan s briefing and present it to member countries of FATF in a session being held from 13 to 18 October in Paris.

He called the briefing to FATF very effective and said that Pakistan s status would be decided in the light of FATF report.