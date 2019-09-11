Pakistan has briefed technical team of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the steps it has taken to curb terror financing and money laundering.

READ MORE: Tag line for PM's visit to AJK capital introduced

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, who led a 15 member Pakistani delegation at Bangkok, said talks were held with FATF s technical team.

He said the FATF was briefed on the four-month performance, adding that Islamabad has achieved targets during the last four to five months.

The minister said the technical team would compile a report based on Pakistan s briefing and present it to member countries of FATF in a session being held from 13 to 18 October in Paris.

He called the briefing to FATF very effective and said that Pakistan s status would be decided in the light of FATF report. 