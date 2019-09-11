Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal has criticized the economic policies of the government.

Talking to media, he said,” We are fighting a war of political freedom where the country’s economic situation is in whirlwind.” He demanded the new election to come out of prevailing political quagmire.

He said the country was heading towards economic stability amid PML-N led government but now the situation is worsening day in and out.

He stated that the country is heading towards economic default and it seems that the rulers will surrender their independence due to which there are number of security threats faced by the country.

He mentioned that the nation is ready to render sacrifice on Nawaz Sharif slogan “give respect to vote” (Vote Ko Izzat Do).