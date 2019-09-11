Share:

In a latest development in fake bank accounts case, former executive vice president of Sindh Bank Nadeem Altaf on Wednesday has become approver and confessed to have committed embezzlement.

According to details, Nadeem Altaf was produced before the court after his physical remand ended today.

During the proceedings, the accused told that he had given Rs one billion loan to the fake companies working under Omni group. He said that he is ready to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the probe.

The magistrate ordered to record the statement of the accused.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption watchdog has also requested for the release of the accused after he become approver in the case.