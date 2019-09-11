Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a public gathering in Muzzafarabad on September 13 to highlight the continued information and communication lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The premier took to Twitter to make the announcement early Wednesday. “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday, 13 September,” he wrote.

PM Imran said the ‘jalsa’ was aimed to underscore the continued siege of the occupied Himalayan region by the Indian forces and to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The occupied Himalayan region has entered its second month of a blackout after New Delhi revoked its special status by abolishing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The move has received opposition from Kashmiris, Pakistan, rights organisations, and the international community.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded an international investigation into the situation in the IOK while addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council gathering in Geneva. He warned of the risk of “genocide” in the Muslim-majority region.

A joint statement by Pakistan on behalf of over 50 countries at the UNHRC over the human rights situation in the occupied valley called for the “removal of restrictions, respect and protection of the Kashmiri people, implementation of the recommendations of UN’s Kashmir reports and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.”

In recent headlines, Azad and Jammu Kashmir came up because Pakistani authorities had arrested 22 pro-separatist Kashmiri activists, laying doubt to Pakistan's position on the Kashmir conflict. However, sources are saying that rather than being charged for their political alignment, the activists were arrested for not complying with restrictions imposed on their sit-in by district authorities. In any case, the gathering on Friday is likely to remind Kashmiris of Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir's right to self-determination.