Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday shared a picture with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj at the US Open finals in New York.

After running into pop-star Nick Jonas last week at the semi-finals of the US Open, Hayat met with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj .

Hayat met Minhaj at the US Open as well and shared the picture on social media "It was such a joy to be invited by Emirates to represent Pakistan at the US Open Finals and to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as Hasan Minhaj . Love his Netflix show and his outspoken opinions. Rafael Nadal’s victory was the cherry on the cake!”