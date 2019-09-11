Share:

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal has stated that bureau's main focus is on mega corruption cases including white collar crime, cheating public at large, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the bureau has rationalized its workload and 10 month timeline have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases.

The Chairman said a new system of Combine Investigation Team system has been put in place on the basis of best practices in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

Javed Iqbal said NAB has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption. He said this cooperation will further boost confidence in CPEC projects undertaken in Pakistan.