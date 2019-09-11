Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said that there is no plan to undo the 18th Amendment or to scale down anyone’s authority.

The governor talked to media at Mazar-e-Quaid along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and stressed that multiple steps are to be taken for the betterment of Karachi.

“Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and its progress is our foremost priority. Institutional reforms are being introduced to improve the condition of the metropolis.”

The chief minister said Imran Ismail is not only a representative of the federation, but of Sindh as well. Murad Ali Shah affirmed that the entire nation needs to play its part to make Pakistan a peaceful country.

Both leaders declared that Pakistan stands with the people of occupied Kashmir against Indian atrocities and vowed to keep on raising the issue at international level.