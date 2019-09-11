Share:

Pakistan has submitted a reply to the Financial Action Task Force on the measures it has taken to clampdown on terror financing in the past four to five months, suggest reports.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told the media in Bangkok on Wednesday that the fifteen-member Pakistani delegation has held technical talks with the FATF team.

"We briefed the FATF team about the performance of Pakistan in the past four months to improve measures related to terror financing," Azhar told reporters.

The minister informed the media that the FATF group would now compose a report on Pakistan based on the briefing provided to them. This report would be the basis upon which the FATF will decide where to place on their financial watch-list.

Earlier on Monday, the FATF’s Asia Pacific Group had scrutinised Pakistan’s compliance report on supervision of regulatory regime and investigation against outfits and persons involved in offences of terror-financing.

The FATF’s Asia Pacific Group face-to-face meeting will continue in Bangkok from September 9 to 13 and in the first two days Pakistan’s compliance report on 27-point action plan will come under discussion.

The FATF’s Asia Pacific Group is comprised of 16 officials led by USA's Ms Christine and India’s five delegates are part of the team.

Pakistani side had compressed 27-point action plan and prepared 11 immediate outcomes (IOs) to ensure its compliance on FATF requirements.