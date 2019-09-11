Share:

Namira Salim, the first Pakistani set to travel to space, has congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Chandrayaan-2 mission and its historic attempt to make a landing on the Moon.

In a statement to digital science magazine Scientia, Salim said: “I congratulate India and ISRO on its historic attempt to make a successful soft landing of the Vikram Lander at the South Pole of the Moon.

“The Chandaryaan 2 lunar mission is indeed a giant leap for South Asia which not only makes the region but the entire global space industry proud,” she added.

The Vikram Lander was functioning normally up to an altitude of 2.1 kilometres from the moon until the ISRO lost contact.

Salim further said, “Regional developments in the Space sector in South Asia are remarkable and no matter which nation leads — in space, all political boundaries dissolve and in space — what unites us, overrides, what divides us on Earth.”

Namira Salim is also first Pakistani to have ever traveled to the North and South poles of our planet. Salim hoisted a peace flag on behalf of the nation at the two poles of the world. Salim is also the first Asian to have ever skydived over Mount Everest. She will be the only Pakistani on the Virigin Galactic, a space-liner that seeks to become a pioneer in space tourism.

Other Pakistanis have been less appreciative of India's advances in space-based technology. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry became a controversial figure on the social networking site Twitter, after he suggested Indian people should not aspire to ambitions like space-travel.

Had India achieved success with Vikram Lander, it would have become the world's fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to successfully land on the Moon.