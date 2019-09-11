Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he would hold a rally in Muzzafarabad later this week to send the world a message regarding the military curfew imposed in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a message posted on the social networking platform Twitter, the prime minister said that the rally would aim to show the world that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

"I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them," the premier tweeted.

PM Imran is set to address the United Nations later this month to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied valley in front of world leaders. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN the same day.

Earlier, PM Khan requested the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to set up an independent probe right away to investigate human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

India PM Modi had revoked the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir on August 5 and imposed a military curfew in the valley, imprisoning thousands of ordinary Kashmiris.