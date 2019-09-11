Share:

Chief Minister of KPK Mehmood Khan said PM Imran Khan would inaugurate Pak-Afghan Torkham border on September 14.

CM in a video message said, Pak-Afghan border at Torkham has been opened for 24 hours on the instructions of PM Imran Khan. He said trade towards Central Asia would get growth by opening of border.

CM said all preparations in this regard have been completed. He hoped that the decision would bring job opportunities in Afghanistan.

Mehmood Khan said misconceptions between both sides of the border would be ended by this action.

The decision is likely to boost bilateral trade and cooperation between two countries.

One of the busiest ports of entry between the two neighboring countries, Torkham is located along the 2,500 km international border that separates Pakistan and Afghanistan and serves as a major transportation and shipping site.