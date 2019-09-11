Share:

The 71st death anniversary of father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on 25th December, 1876. He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14th August 1947 and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.

He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-i-Azam and Baba-i-Qaum.

In this connection, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha is going to be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on the grave.

To mark the day, various programs have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.