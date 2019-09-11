As soon as Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would be holding a public rally at Azad Kashmir’s capital Muzaffarabad on Friday to show solidarity with besieged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, ‘ tag line  Aen Chlen Sab Muzaffarabad’ was introduced in order to support Kashmir cause.

In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Imran Khan said the aim of this gathering is to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of Occupied Kashmir by Indian Occupation forces.

Pakistan is reaching every world forum to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris suffering from brutal Indian actions. PM Imran Khan has vowed to raise voice of Kashmiris at every international forum and said he was ambassador of people of Kashmir.

Annual session of United Nations General Assembly is starting from next week where PM Imran will apprise the audience about Indian brutalities

in occupied territory. Prior to the session of UN General Assembly PM would start Kashmir campaign by holding a mammoth public gathering at

Muzaffarabad. 