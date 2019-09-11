Share:

The US State Department on Tuesday designated 15 leaders, individuals and entities affiliated with terror groups.

The US also identified the man as Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the head of the outlawed extremist Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and has targetted a wide array of groups, including entities affiliated with HAMAS, Daesh, Al-Qaeda and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods-Force (IRGC-QF).

“Since the horrific attacks of 9/11, the US government has refocused its counterterrorism efforts to constantly adapt to emerging threats. President Trump’s modernised counterterrorism Executive Order enhances the authorities we use to target the finances of terror groups and their leaders to ensure they are as robust as possible,” US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.

He added, “These new authorities will allow the US government to starve terrorists of resources they need to attack the United States and our allies and will hold foreign financial institutions who continue to do business with them accountable.”

“These new tools aid our unrelenting efforts to cut off terrorists from their sources of support and deprive them of the funds required to carry out their destructive activities. They serve as a powerful deterrent to radical terror groups and those seeking to aid their nefarious goals,” he added.