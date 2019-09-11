Share:

The shock announcement came amid media reports suggesting that the US president and his national security advisor had major disagreements over the invitation of the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks. Trump, however, denied the reports, branding them "fake news," while confirming that the peace talks are currently "dead."

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in order to announce that he had asked National Security Advisor John Bolton to resign.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

The US president shed light on the fact that he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration”, without further specifying.

Trump said he would name a person to replace Bolton next week, while the White House announced that Charles Martin Kupperman would serve as interim national security advisor.

Bolton has also commented on the matter, stating that he offered to resign on Monday night.