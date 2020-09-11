Share:

Islamabad - Police have arrested 10 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered four stolen motorbikes, hashish, wine as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered a crackdown against criminal elements.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per the directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station, Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials who successfully arrested a member of bike lifters gang. He has been identified as Faizan Butt and the police recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession.

Shalimar and Karachi Company police teams arrested two accused Khan and Fahim for having 110-gram hashish and seven cans of beer.

Moreover, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Kohsar police Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli, Sub-Inspectors Zahid Akhtar and Rafi-Ullah along with others. This team arrested two drug peddlers namely Zeshan Ishrat and Abdul Shakoor and recovered 595-gram hashish from their possession.

Bani Gala apprehended three accused Nazakat, Hafeez and Nasir and recovered 280-gram hashish and two-litre alcohol from their possession.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of the police teams and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.