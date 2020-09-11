Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that 12 suspects had been taken into custody in Lahore gang-rape case. In his tweet, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh was leading the investigation in light of CCTV footage and DNA report of the woman.

Yesterday, a mother of two children was looted and allegedly gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore’s area of Gujjarpura.

The woman whose identity is kept secret was allegedly gang-raped by unknown men after her car ran out of fuel in the Gujjarpura area of Lahore.

She was stuck on the road, the two unidentified assailants arrived on the spot and broke glass of woman’s car and took her to nearby fields. She was deprived of her valuables and was molested by the two accused, who fled the scene safely.