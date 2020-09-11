Share:

KASUR - The district administration has retrieved state land worth about Rs80 million from the land grabbers. According to official sources on Thursday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC), a team led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chunian, Adnan Badar, in an operation against encroachment and land grabbers, retrieved commercial land spanning 29 kanal and 12 marla worth Rs80 million from land mafia in Qasba Allahabad. The land mafia had their illegal occupation there for the last 35 years. Talking to media, the AC affirmed the operation against land mafia would continue without any discrimination.

Cattle traders deprived of Rs2.57 million

Robbers snatched Rs2,570,000 from cattle traders at GT road, in the jurisdiction of Pattoki Sadr police station on Thursday.

According to police, Jabbar Ali and Javed residents of Lasharian village were returning to their village in a mini truck after selling their cattle in Lahore when four armed motorcyclists intercepted them near Dandianwali Pull Pattoki and snatched Rs2,570,000 from them. In another incident, four dacoits snatched Rs350,000 from Azmat Pervez, resident of Razaabad Pattoki at gun point who was also coming from Lahore after selling his buffalo. In the third incident, three dacoits looted Rs 40,000 and some documents from Muneeb near Basti Lal Shah, Kot Radha Kishan.

The social circles have expressed their concern over the increasing dacoity and robbery incidents in the district.