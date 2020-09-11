Share:

MARDAN - The district police on Thursday arrested five robbers, including three inter-district robber gang members, and recovered motorbikes, weapons, mobile sets used in the incident and looted money, a senior police officer said.

Addressing to a news conference District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan said that several incidents of robberies took place in the city and Sheikh Maltoon circle during last few days, causing concern in the business community. He said few days ago a gang of robbers had entered medical stores and a Zari House in urban areas and snatched millions of rupees at gunpoint and managed to flee.

The DPO said he formed a special team to arrest the dacoits involve in the incidents. He said the team after thorough investigation arrested two accused Roman employee of the Zari House and Shehzad son of Ezzat Gul resident of Karimdad Kalay Charsadda Road involved in robbery at Jamal Zari House.

He said during interrogation both accused confessed to the crime and on their identification police recovered Rs.10,043,000 and weapon and a motorbike used in the incident. Similarly, DPO said, in another incident police arrested three members of an inter-district gang of robbers identified as Usmanullah son of Rehman-ud-Din resident of Dir currently living at Gharibabad, Masood Shah son of Rasool Shah resident of Dir currently living at Topi Swabi and Irfan son of Dost Muhammad resident of Swat currently living at Topi Swabi.