ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions up to September 18 for continuing students of MSc, MBA and BS (face to face) programmes for the semester Autumn 2020. Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has approved the extension in last date of fee deposit for continuing students of the said programs from September 8 while presiding over a meeting in this regard, said a press release on Thursday. All the regional centres of the university have been directed to facilitate the students in depositing their admission forms, while designated bank branches (MCB, NBP, ABL, FWBL) have also been informed to accept admission fee of the students with additional charges.