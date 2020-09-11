Share:

KARACHI - In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held here at Bahria Auditorium on Thursday, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel. The naval chief also inaugurated Pakistan Navy’s Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network in Karachi. The naval chief, while inaugurating the LTE Network, expressed optimism that LTE technology will greatly enhance Pakistan Navy’s Network Centric Warfare capability and provide information superiority against the enemy in both conventional and asymmetric threat situations. He urged all the commanders at all tiers to optimally utilize this capability taking due cognizance of information security aspects.

Earlier, military award Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was conferred upon Cadre Nasar Mahmood, Cadre Syed Faisal Ali Shah, Cadre Raas Karim, Cadre Shifaat Ali Khan, Cadre Amir Mahmood, Cadre Rashid Mahmood, Cadre Zafar Iqbal, Cadre Kamran Ahmed, Cadre Khan Mahmood Asif, Cadre Anwaar Ali Sabir, Cadre Muhammad Nauman Rafique, Cadre Imtiaz Ali, Cadre Hammad Ahmad and Cadre ljaz Ahmad.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Captain Imran Javed PN, Capt Muhammad Azhar PN, Capt Atif Naveed Hadis PN, Capt Muhammad Hussain PN, Capt Shaikh Muhammad Jawad PN, Cdr Muhammad Hassan PN, Cdr Muhammad Tahir Fayyaz PN, Cdr Muhammad Ziaul Haq PN, Cdr Muhammad Adil Siddiqui PN, Cdr Khurram Shehzad PN, Cdr Hasan Shaheen PN, Cdr Farhan PN, Cdr Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed PN, Cdr Ahmed Raza Tahir PN, Cdr Imran Khan PN, Cdr Akber Mirza PN, Lt Cdr Qaiser Waheed PN, Lt Cdr Areeb Ashraf Cheema PN, Lt Cdr Atif Muhammad Sarwar Baig PN and Lt Cdr Muhammad Shakil PN. The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Capt Amir Iqbal Khan PN, Lt Cdr Zulfiqar Ali PN, Lt Jamshaid Hussain PN, Lt Bilal Nazir PN, Lt Noman Majeed PN, Mahboob Hussain CSFA and Perveez Ahmed CDT-I. 47 Awards of TK (M)-I, 69 awards of TK (M)-II and 31 awards of TK (M)-III were conferred upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors.

Similarly, Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff were handed to 63 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy. On Sep 6, 2020, Defence Day of Pakistan, President Arif Alvi had conferred military awards upon armed forces personnel. From Pakistan Navy, the recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib, Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Basalat were Capt Syed Ailya Hasan and Lt Cdr Humair Iftikhar PN.