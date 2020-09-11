Share:

Karachi - Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C PCR Quantitative & Qualitative test and Dengue PCR testing facility is being provided at Bahria Town International Hospital Karachi at a very affordable price by following WHO and Sindh Healthcare Commission guidelines. Due to the commendable initiative of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C PCR Qualitative test is available at Rs3,500, Quantitative test at Rs8,000 and dengue test at Rs5,000 only. Corona testing is already underway at Molecular Lab Bahria International Hospital Karachi. Prices are lowest among all top accredited labs. Kits Used for Nucleic acid extraction and Real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kit are made in Germany with internal quality control.