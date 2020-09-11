Share:

ISLAMABAD - CDA Chairman has directed sponsors of housing societies to ensure provision of plots to their members and complete development works as well.

In this context, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, who is also the registrar, was instructed to conduct a land audit of all societies and complete the same on priority. Purpose of this initiative is to determine the reason of is the land shortfall, if any, with respect to allotment letters issued by the societies.

Senior officers of CDA including Member Planning and Design, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Housing Societies, Director BCS-I and Director BCS-II also attended the meeting held in this regard.

The meeting was held in continuation of the implementation of directions of the Prime Minister to solve issues of the housing and building sector to accelerate the overall economy of the country.

Earlier, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman held meetings with representatives of Association of Builders and Developers few days back to resolve their issues.

The chairman assured the sponsors of housing societies that there genuine issues will be resolved, however, there priority and responsibility is to provide plots as per commitments to their members.

In this regard the DG / Secretary Cooperatives was instructed to complete proceedings within 3 months positively.

Housing societies should not issue allotment letters in excess of the area of possession, if does same will be proceeded against by the Registrar. All those housing societies who have issued allotment letters in excess of their area of possession should immediately give possession to the allottees before making further allotments.