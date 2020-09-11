Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that certainly CDLD was a flagship programme of the government in partnership with the European Union (EU).

“The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been able to approve 5,602 community infrastructure schemes worth Rs.6.6 billion, which benefit more than 4.5 million rural population including women and children”, Kamran Bangash said while addressing the CDLD appreciation and asset handing over ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. He said the development projects include 1114 schemes exclusively designed and implemented for the women communities across 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prior to the formal proceedings of the ceremony, a special meeting was held between the EU Ambassador Androula Kaminara and Kamran Bangash.

Bangash reiterated government’s stance to extend the CDLD Programme to the rest of the province, especially the merged districts (erstwhile FATA).

“The government plans to replicate CDLD Programme in the remaining districts of the province, particularly the newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It would fulfil the development needs of local communities more effectively and efficiently.

“For wider impact, we will need a continued support of European Union (EU) for the expansion of CDLD Programme across the province,” he said. Later, the formal proceeding of CDLD appreciation and asset handing over ceremony was organized at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to the best performers showing exceptional contribution during last year (FY 2019-20) of CDLD Programme, which included the government officials and members of CDLD technical assistance team.