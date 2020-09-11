Share:

KARACHI - As many as COVID-19 claimed three more lives reaching the death toll to 2438 and infected 289 when 13049 samples were tested raising the tally to 131,404. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that coronavirus claimed three more lives lifting the death toll to 2439 that constituted 1.9 percent death rate. He added that 101 more patients recovered, raising the tally of the patients recovered so far to 126704 that constituted 96 percent recovery rate. The Sindh CM said that 289 patients were detected when 13049 tests were conducted that constituted two percent current detection rate.

So far 1095,416 samples have been tested against which 131,404 patients were diagnosed all over Sindh that came to 12 percent overall detection rate, he noted. According to Syed Murad Ali Shah currently 2261 patients are under treatment, of them 1956 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 299 at different hospitals. The condition of 146 patients is stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

The Chief Minister said that out of 289 new cases, 198 had been detected from Karachi, including 115 from South, 36 East, 18 Central, 14 Malir, 10 Korangi and 5 from West. Thatta has 16 cases, Hyderabad 15, Badin 14, Sanghar and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, Ghotki, Kambar, Larkana and Sukkur two each, Tando Allahyar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur one each. Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to stay safe by observing Standard Operating Orocedures (SOPs).