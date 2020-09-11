Share:

Education is the third eye of a man. It enables him to differentiate between right and wrong. Education is the most important and constructive element of any nation to underpin its roots.

The quality of ideas are only produced when one attains quality education. Education is of utmost importance for an individual to make progress personally and professionally in this age of technology. But, unfortunately, Pakistan is behind in acquiring education. Elements like feudalism and gender discrimination have impeded the way of people in accumulating education, especially for girls. Matriarchal education has become a stigma and taboo in our ambients. Girls are restricted to homes.

So pragmatically if our country is to make progress, it has to spread education by taking concrete measures for both genders.

AWAIS GOPANG,

Sukkur.