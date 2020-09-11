Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that recent heavy rains had damaged the standing crops. He said this during his visit of different areas in Tando Muhammad Khan district including village Qazi Ibrahim Jamali, Satar Deh, village Achhar Khaskheli, said a statement issued here on Thursday. He accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch and other officers, also visited various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan city.

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to ensure immediate drainage of rain water and also estimate the damage caused by the rains so that all possible help could be provided to the affected people.

Sindh govt to help out population affected of recent rains: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to CM Sindh said that the top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) including members of Sindh Cabinet were also present in all districts of the province to help out the people and monitoring relief work. This is proof that the Sindh government would not leave the people alone in this hour of need, he added.