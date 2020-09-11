Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Inam Ghani has said that Punjab police aims to provide best service delivery to the citizens and eradicate criminal elements while maintaining the rule of law in the society, therefore senior officers should promote a sense of security in the society by modern and public friendly policing and full countermeasures and actions.

He stressed that the patrolling system should be made more effective by increasing police patrolling on the less-populated highways so that such heinous incidents may be stopped in future.

He further said that complete eradication of corruption and indiscriminate action against those violating their powers is one of my top priorities and all possible steps would be taken through effective policies in this regard.

He directed the officers to register FIRs for every crime committed in any district of the province so that not only we know the actual crime but also the required resources to control these crimes.

He further said that no senior or junior officer is my favourite. In my opinion, whoever is at the forefront of public service and performance will be my favourite, so all officers should make public service their motto sincerely.

He stressed that for the immediate solution of the problems faced by the citizens, all the officers should keep the doors of their offices open for everyone under the open door policy and create the means of success in this world and the hereafter for the service of God’s creatures.

He further said that the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people can be further improved only by improving the attitude towards the citizens, better performance of duties and better delivery of public service.

Therefore, all officers should work for improvement of service delivery and change in attitude of police force and also increase visits to police stations and offices and give special briefings to your subordinates on public dealings so that they can win the hearts of the citizens by performing their duties to the best of their ability.

He further said that first reward should be given to the police force and then punishment should be meted out to them. Therefore, all the officers should continue to work diligently against the criminal elements and alleviate the hardships of the citizens He expressed these views while issuing instructions to the senior officers of Lahore Police and all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province during a video link conference at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

During the conference, IG Punjab briefed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province about his policy and priorities and directed them to use all available resources for implementation.

He further said that the officers and personnel who are illegally detaining the accused do not deserve any concession as the entire force is facing shame due to these few black sheep.

Therefore, all the officers should not delay legal proceedings against those responsible for torture and death in police custody.

He further said that officers who do not take effective action against drug dealers, land mafia and extortion , they should be ready for departmental and legal action.

He further said that crackdown on illegal and unlicensed firearms holders in all districts of the province should be intensified and manufacture of metal and chemical strings and manufacture, use and sale of kites should be intensified and implement the ban strictly in this regard.

Add IG PHP Captain (retired), Zafar Iqbal Awan, Additional IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik , Additional IG Training Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Establishment B A Nasir, Additional IG R&D Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG Operations Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, DIG Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh and other officers were also present in the video link conference, whereas CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan along with all senior officers of Lahore Police were present in the meeting.