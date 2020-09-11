Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auc­tion 49 commercial and residential plots in FDA city on September 14. Presiding over a meeting on Thursday, FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that 11 commercial and 28 residential plots located at very suitable place would be auctioned. Reviewing the terms and conditions of the auction, the DG said that the auction should be held in free and transparent manners and all interested persons should be facilitated. He said the FDA city was a wide and organised housing project which had vast scope of busi­ness opportunities for busi­nessmen.

FDA SERVICES TO IMPROVE SOON: CHAIRMAN

Services of Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA) would be improved very soon so that public complaints could be redressed amicably, said newly appointed FDA Chair­man MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar. He was talking to a del­egation of notables of the city who visited FDA Complex to congratulate new FDA Chair­man Chaudhary Lateef Nazar on Thursday. FDA Chairman said that all development proj­ects of the authority would be expanded so that maximum relief could be disseminated to the general public.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to improve lifestyle of the masses and in this connection he was personally taking interest in public welfare projects. He said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to improve the performance of FDA so that people’s prob­lems could be redressed in addition to providing them quality service.