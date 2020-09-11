Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Thursday, held talks with the Chinese, Russian and Kyrgyz counterparts and discussed enhancing bilateral ties.

The bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers’ session in Moscow, a foreign ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi’s meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was the second interaction between both Foreign Ministers within last three weeks. During the meeting, bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Minister expressed the resolve to implement the consensus reached during the Second Round of Strategic Dialogue between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China held in Hainan last month. Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan and China were “All-weather strategic co-operative partners” and remain committed to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region. It was underlined that BRI and SCO complement each other through enhancing regional connectivity, promoting trade and deepening people-to-people exchanges.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to “One China policy” and stood firmly behind China on core issues of its national interest.

Foreign Minister underlined that BRI and CPEC would contribute positively to post-COVID economic recovery. Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures which would help timely completion of CPEC projects that would be a catalyst for growth and prosperity in the region.

Separately, Qureshi met Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 situation, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional issues and cooperation at multilateral fora.

They also exchanged views on further strengthening trade and economic cooperation including energy sector. Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming Kavkaz military exercise scheduled to be held in Russia later this month. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and aimed to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

On Kashmir, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concerns over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation as well as the Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister underlined the urgent necessity of addressing the grave situation in IIOJK. Qureshi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact and pursue enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi had a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Azamatovich Aidarbekov. Qureshi referred to the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and thanked the Kyrgyz side for its active support for Pakistan’s membership for the SCO.

Both sides reviewed bilateral ties and examined the prospects of cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, regional connectivity and people to people contacts.