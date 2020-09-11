Share:

Standing Committee on Insurance and Lahore Insurance Institute (LII) jointly organized an international online seminar titled, “Impact of COVID 19 on Insurance Sector - Opportunities and Challenges"?

The webinar was attended by over 100 participants from the insurance sector and the business community of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Guest John Thorpe, Senior Vice President, Guy Carpenter Insurance Brokers explained the impact of the pandemic on insurance sector, global reinsurance markets and insurance products like travel, health and business continuity insurance.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Guest of Honour and former provincial minister in his address stressed upon close coordination among business community.

He expressed dissatisfaction over low insurance penetration in the country and assured of full support in this regard.

Dr Murtaza Mughal, Convenor FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance inaugurated the seminar and welcomed the participants and appreciated the initiative of LII in organizing the event.