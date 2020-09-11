Share:

Commissioner Rawalpindi division Capt (Retd) ,Muhammad Mehmood has accorded approval to set up fruit and veritable market near Rawat.

The commissioner said the amount has been transferred from Asian Development Bank to agriculture department. Section 4 has been issued for acquisition of land. The land purchasing ;process will be started as soon as agriculture department transfers the money to land collector.

As per media reports this project was lying pending since long. The market will be established in collaboration with agriculture department and Asian Development Bank.. The second market will be set up on Sangjani road as it is part of Ring road project.