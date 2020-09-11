Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1900 on Thursday and was traded at Rs115,000 against its price at Rs 113,100. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs1624 and was traded at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs 96,965, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1320 against its sale at Rs1300 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed hike of Rs17.14 and was sold at Rs1131.68 against Rs 1114.54. The gold prices in the international market increased by $30 and was traded at $1956 against $1926, the association reported.