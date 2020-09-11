Share:

QUETTA - Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led provincial government was playing its full role for the durable development of the province and prosperity of people. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of party to review affairs of the party and its role in detail. The people of the province had given full mandate to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in general election in order to resolve their prolong issues at respective areas, he said.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said all possible measures would be taken to develop Balochistan for removing backwardness from it saying that, in this regard, a number of growth schemes including pending projects of work had been initiated for welfare of public. Federal Minister for Defence Protection Zubiada Jalal, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Anwar-ul Haq, Senator Kahuda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Sana Jamali, provincial ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) and executive members of the party attended the meeting.