BAJAUR - Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Khan on Thursday said that provincial government was committed to provide basic health facilities to the people of tribal districts.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of the newly-established state of the art emergency ward at the District Headquarters Hospital Khar. The 26-bed emergency section having multiple operation theatres and modern health facilities was built by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The DC said that provincial government was making efforts to improve standard of public health units across the tribal districts. He said the government was spending huge amount for the improvement of health services at Basic Health Units in Bajaur and free of cost medicines were available.

at almost all health units in the region.