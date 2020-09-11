Share:

ISLAMABAD - Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (Together) was held recently at Songshan Lake. In the keynote speech, Huawei announced major upcoming updates for HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), HUAWEI HiLink, and HUAWEI Research. These improvements will empower global developers and ecosystem partners to provide enhanced and innovative user experiences for users.

At the event, Huawei also unveiled six new products that will contribute to Huawei’s all-scenario experience – HUAWEI MateBook X, HUAWEI MateBook 14, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI WATCH FIT and HUAWEI FreeLace Pro.During the three days, Huawei will bring together developers from around the world through various exciting activities, including Lakeside Talks, Tech. Sessions, Tech. Hour, Codelabs and more. The itinerary will provide opportunities for developers to network, collaborate, and explore ways to bring smart all-scenario experiences to every user.