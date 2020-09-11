Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz has said that he was under-pressure while featuring in the third and final Twenty20 International against England in Manchester, as it was his first match of the tour. Wahab took 2 wickets for 26 runs in the third T20 against England which Pakistan won by 5 runs. The pacer said the entire team wanted to win the third and final T20 against England in order to end the tour on a high. “I was under pressure while playing the third T20 against England. I had a lot on my mind. It was the result of two months of consistent hard work. The entire team wanted to win the last match and end the tour with a victory. I am happy that my performance helped the team,” he said and added: “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t under pressure as it was my first match of the tour. I had a lot of questions in my mind. I tried to give my best and whatever the situation, I never shirk work and that’s why I am mostly rewarded for my hard work,” he added. Wahab said it was hard to come back into rhythm after a four-month gap. “When we started training for England tour, it felt like we had never played before. It seemed hard to come back into rhythm after not playing for four months. The team management didn’t put too much pressure on the players in the beginning. The intensity of the training was raised as time went on and we were ready before our first match,” he said.